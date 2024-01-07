Emergency services scrambled to boxing club after break in sets off alarms

When they arrived at the Shrewsbury School of Boxing Shrewsbury at the Old Grange School on Mount Pleasant Road, in the county town they found that the alarm had been set off by "unlawful entry to the premises."

Fire fighters from Shrewsbury were joined by officers from West Mercia Police at the scene at just after 6pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 18:01 on Saturday SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as automatic fire alarm in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. Also at the scene of the incident were the police.

"This incident was a false alarm due to unlawful entry to premises", they added.

Crews sent their incident stop message after checking everything was safe.

Shrewsbury Boxing Club has been contacted for comment.