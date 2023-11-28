Volley of criticism for proposed 146-bed tennis hotel in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Club, where stars including Britain's former US Open winner Emma Raducanu and current Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova have played, served up proposals for a hotel in October.

But now residents have hit back with a powerful return of more than 10 objections in two days.

It comes after a letter from someone against the plans was sent to people living in the area over the weekend, urging them to have their say on the plans by the January 10 deadline. Before the letter was sent, only four objections had been submitted on the Shropshire Council planning portal.

The letter said: "As someone who lives in the local area, I would like to draw your attention to a proposal from The Shrewsbury Club to build a four-storey hotel.

"The proposed Travelodge in Shrewsbury town centre is 86 rooms over three floors and is currently considered to be too big for its plot.

"Traffic is already an issue in the area. Photographs submitted in the planning application are not representative of traffic flow in the area.

"Analysis of accidents in the area are not representative of true events which are not reported. Near miss events are already frequent at the roundabout. It is reasonable to assume actual accidents will increase as traffic increases, particularly around school time as the local school already has an issue with high traffic volume.

"Parking is already an issue. Coracle Close already suffers inconsiderate parking from club members. Additionally, vehicles often park along the access road which restricts the view on exit to Sundorne Road.

"There will be an increase in noise. Evening events are likely to increase. The recent party following the tennis tournament was loud and intrusive.

"Properties on Holdgate Drive will be overlooked by a four-storey building. This will have a significant negative impact on their privacy, natural light and will be intrusive.