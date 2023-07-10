Six weeks of works for new traffic lights set to cause delays at at major Shrewsbury junction

Picture: Google

Shropshire Council says the work at the main entrance to Tesco Extra at the junction of Battlefield Road and Arlington Way, will run for six weeks from July 24.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The existing lights will be removed, and replaced with new signals and safer crossings. The new equipment will also be more energy efficient.

"The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be changed to a staggered signalised crossing.