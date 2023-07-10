Six weeks of works for new traffic lights set to cause delays at at major Shrewsbury junction

By David TooleyHarlescottPublished: Last Updated:

Delays are expected when new traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities are installed at a major junction in Shrewsbury.

Picture: Google
Picture: Google

Shropshire Council says the work at the main entrance to Tesco Extra at the junction of Battlefield Road and Arlington Way, will run for six weeks from July 24.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The existing lights will be removed, and replaced with new signals and safer crossings. The new equipment will also be more energy efficient.

"The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be changed to a staggered signalised crossing.

"During the work there’ll be temporary four-way traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities, with delays expected at busy times."

Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News