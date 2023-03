Firefighters were sent to Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

The fire was out by the time crews attended and all the people inside were out safely.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.52pm on Tuesday, March 28, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury. Fire involving grill pan handle. Out on arrival. All persons out of property on arrival of fire service personnel."