Roads chaos as Shrewsbury power cut affects traffic lights, Morrisons and McDonald's

By Nick Humphreys

Road chaos was caused this afternoon after a power cut knocked out traffic lights.

A power cut was reported in Shrewsbury. Picture: National Grid
Electricity was down in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury, with reports of issues at people's homes as well as at Morrisons in Whitchurch Road and McDonald's in Battlefield Road.

The National Grid's power cut checker website said there was a "high voltage" incident in the Harlescott area, but it was expected to be resolved by 3.30pm today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said a call was received at 2.30pm due to an issue with an electricity sub station.

One fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury, but no fire service action required as National Grid engineers were already dealing with incident.

The National Grid has been contacted for a further update.









