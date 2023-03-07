Notification Settings

Casualty rescued from climbing frame after dislocating knee at Shrewsbury 'Medieval' play centre

By Nick HumphreysHarlescottPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters had to carry a casualty down from a climbing frame after she dislocated her knee at an indoor play centre.

A crew was sent to Medieval Madness in Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday afternoon to help.

The female casualty, whose age could not be given by the fire service, had to be helped down before she was tended to by paramedics.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.44pm on Tuesday, March 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury. Request from Ambulance to assist at incident involving female with dislocated knee."

One fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

