Support staff pick up national awards for academy

The union created the national awards ‘Stars in our Schools’ to celebrate support staff.
The Unsung Hero Award went to the academy's site manager, Ben Edwards, while the Something for Tea support team won team of the year.
A Kindness and Wellbeing award went to Lucy Howells and Making a Difference to Rachel Powell.
Headteacher, Julie Johnson, said: “I already know what an amazing team we have here at Shrewsbury Academy. However, these awards were incredible for the staff to receive and very well deserved.
"Staff in schools have such an important part to play in the lives of children and young people and we work hard to meet the needs of them all.”