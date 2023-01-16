Support staff pick up national awards for academy

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/01/2023 - Shrewsbury Academy - Site Manager Ben Edwards recently received an award for being an unsung hero. *Details being sent over from The Marches Trust*..

The union created the national awards ‘Stars in our Schools’ to celebrate support staff.

The Unsung Hero Award went to the academy's site manager, Ben Edwards, while the Something for Tea support team won team of the year.

A Kindness and Wellbeing award went to Lucy Howells and Making a Difference to Rachel Powell.

Headteacher, Julie Johnson, said: “I already know what an amazing team we have here at Shrewsbury Academy. However, these awards were incredible for the staff to receive and very well deserved.