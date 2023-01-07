Firefighters save dog from house fire in Shrewsbury

The fire broke out at a home in Morville Road, Harlescott shortly after 4pm. No people were hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.17pm on Saturday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"Fire on ground floor of domestic property. No persons were trapped, however one dog was rescued by fire service personnel.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."