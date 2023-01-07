Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters save dog from house fire in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysHarlescottPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A dog was rescued from a house fire in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in Morville Road, Harlescott shortly after 4pm. No people were hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.17pm on Saturday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"Fire on ground floor of domestic property. No persons were trapped, however one dog was rescued by fire service personnel.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used a hose reel jet and small gear to deal with the incident.

Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News