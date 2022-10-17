Dates set for roadworks to prepare for big new Aldi coming to Shrewsbury

Roadworks near the new Aldi being built in Shrewsbury

Work will be carried out on Battlefield Road, in the county town, from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20 this year.

It is to facilitate the supermarket chain's large new store being built on the edge of Shrewsbury.

The work is being undertaken by contractor HH Construction and will involve:

The construction of a pedestrian crossing adjacent to the new site entrance

Resurfacing of a section of Battlefield Road between Mayfield Close and the Battlefield Road roundabout

New white lining to incorporate the changes to the highway layout as per the Section 278 agreement

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 5am and during these times Battlefield Road will be closed between Mayfield Close and the Battlefield Roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route with access to residential properties and businesses maintained at all times.