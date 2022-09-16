Salop Design & Engineering in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Two fire engines were sent to Salop Design and Engineering in Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, shortly before 2pm on Thursday, where there was a fire in the paint room caused by cardboard boxes in a commercial oven.

Christopher Greenough, the chief commercial officer at SDE Technology, said there was a fire in one of the company's production areas.

He added that the fire brigade was in attendance and all staff "were swiftly and safely evacuated".

Mr Greenough said the company was now fully open and "able to support our customers with full production."