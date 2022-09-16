Notification Settings

Shrewsbury engineering firm up and running after fire

By David Tooley
Harlescott

A Shrewsbury business has confirmed that it is up and running after a fire at its premises.

Salop Design & Engineering in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Two fire engines were sent to Salop Design and Engineering in Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, shortly before 2pm on Thursday, where there was a fire in the paint room caused by cardboard boxes in a commercial oven.

Christopher Greenough, the chief commercial officer at SDE Technology, said there was a fire in one of the company's production areas.

He added that the fire brigade was in attendance and all staff "were swiftly and safely evacuated".

Mr Greenough said the company was now fully open and "able to support our customers with full production."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said two fire appliances had been mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wem.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

