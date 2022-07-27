Notification Settings

Two hurt in two-vehicle Shrewsbury crash

By Nick Humphreys

Two people were hurt in a crash on a busy road in Shrewsbury.

The two-vehicle collision happened in Harlescott Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The people injured were treated by paramedics. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.50pm on Wednesday, July 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Two vehicle road traffic collision, two casualties left in the care of the ambulance.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

