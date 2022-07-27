Two hurt in two-vehicle Shrewsbury crash

The two-vehicle collision happened in Harlescott Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The people injured were treated by paramedics. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.50pm on Wednesday, July 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Two vehicle road traffic collision, two casualties left in the care of the ambulance.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury."