Firefighters issue warning after three kitchen fire in Shropshire

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Although the fire were minor and didn't spread firefighters say they could have been more serious.

Crews were called out three times on Tuesday, at 12.30pm to Grange Road, Shrewsbury, after a toaster caught fire, to Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford, at 2.45pm to a kitchen fire involving discarded smoking materials and Jackson Avenue, Broseley at 3.10pm when an air fryer went ablaze .

In each instance the fires were out when the crews arrived.