Firefighters issue warning after three kitchen fire in Shropshire

By Sue AustinHarlescottPublished:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service is urging people to take care when cooking after turning out to three kitchen fires.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....
Although the fire were minor and didn't spread firefighters say they could have been more serious.

Crews were called out three times on Tuesday, at 12.30pm to Grange Road, Shrewsbury, after a toaster caught fire, to Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford, at 2.45pm to a kitchen fire involving discarded smoking materials and Jackson Avenue, Broseley at 3.10pm when an air fryer went ablaze .

In each instance the fires were out when the crews arrived.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Please take care in your kitchen and do not leave cooking unattended."

Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Madeley
Telford
Broseley
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

