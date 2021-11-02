Woman fined for racist comments and assault against police

Tracey Austin, 31, was charged with racially aggravated harassment towards a female officer on October 18 last year after an incident in Shrewsbury.

The next day she assaulted the same officer and a male colleague.

At Telford Magistrates Court, Austin, of Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravated harassment and two of assaulting an emergency worker.