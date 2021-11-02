Woman fined for racist comments and assault against police

By Nick HumphreysHarlescottPublished:

A woman who racially abused a police officer and attacked another has been ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

Tracey Austin, 31, was charged with racially aggravated harassment towards a female officer on October 18 last year after an incident in Shrewsbury.

The next day she assaulted the same officer and a male colleague.

At Telford Magistrates Court, Austin, of Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravated harassment and two of assaulting an emergency worker.

Magistrates sentenced her to a community order for 12 months and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £85, as well as the compensation.

