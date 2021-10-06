Woodland mural brighten up Shrewsbury alleyway

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/10/2021 - Lovely Land, a local social enterprise in Shrewsbury have helped Albert Road Day Opportunities brighten up their area by painting a nature inspired mural along 7 panel long fences outside of their centre. Organised by Clare Bear from Lovelyland and the mural was designed by Saffron Russell a Shrewsbury based artist. In Picture L>R: Chris Suddell, Anja Evans (ARDO), Lisa Meachem, Clare Bear (Lovely Land) and Craig McSorley.

Lovelyland, a social enterprise group, is working with the Albert Road Day centre in Shrewsbury on the alleyway close to the centre.

Artist, Saffron Russell, worked with service users at the day centre, and students from Severndale School to create a woodland mural design for the the seven-panel fence.

Clare Bear from Lovelyland helping to paint the mural

The result is a woodland themed mural that has been welcomed by everyone.

Clare Bear from Lovelyland said: "We have been working with service users from the day centre and students from Severndale to create a woodland mural to brighten up the alleyway for the local community.

"We intend to plant wildflower seeds along the alleyway in March and create a wildlife friendly corridor."