Woodland mural brighten up Shrewsbury alleyway

Published:

A boring fence has been transformed into a colourful work of art thanks to a community venture.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/10/2021 - Lovely Land, a local social enterprise in Shrewsbury have helped Albert Road Day Opportunities brighten up their area by painting a nature inspired mural along 7 panel long fences outside of their centre. Organised by Clare Bear from Lovelyland and the mural was designed by Saffron Russell a Shrewsbury based artist. In Picture L>R: Chris Suddell, Anja Evans (ARDO), Lisa Meachem, Clare Bear (Lovely Land) and Craig McSorley.
Lovelyland, a social enterprise group, is working with the Albert Road Day centre in Shrewsbury on the alleyway close to the centre.

Artist, Saffron Russell, worked with service users at the day centre, and students from Severndale School to create a woodland mural design for the the seven-panel fence.

Clare Bear from Lovelyland helping to paint the mural

The result is a woodland themed mural that has been welcomed by everyone.

Clare Bear from Lovelyland said: "We have been working with service users from the day centre and students from Severndale to create a woodland mural to brighten up the alleyway for the local community.

Pictured are from left, Chris Suddell, Anja Evans ,Lisa Meachem, Clare Bear and Craig McSorley.

"We intend to plant wildflower seeds along the alleyway in March and create a wildlife friendly corridor."

"When a group of amazing people have an idea to brighten their area and it is put into practice it is a true celebration of community. From the design to the actually painting this project has brought pure joy to everyone involved."

