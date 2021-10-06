Woodland mural brighten up Shrewsbury alleyway

Lovelyland, a social enterprise group, is working with the Albert Road Day centre in Shrewsbury on the alleyway close to the centre.
Artist, Saffron Russell, worked with service users at the day centre, and students from Severndale School to create a woodland mural design for the the seven-panel fence.
The result is a woodland themed mural that has been welcomed by everyone.
Clare Bear from Lovelyland said: "We have been working with service users from the day centre and students from Severndale to create a woodland mural to brighten up the alleyway for the local community.
"We intend to plant wildflower seeds along the alleyway in March and create a wildlife friendly corridor."
"When a group of amazing people have an idea to brighten their area and it is put into practice it is a true celebration of community. From the design to the actually painting this project has brought pure joy to everyone involved."