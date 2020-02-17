Advertising
Drivers urged to avoid area as emergency services called to Shrewsbury railway crossing
Drivers are being urged to avoid the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury as emergency services deal with an incident on the railway crossing.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the crossing in Harlescott Lane at 12.15pm this afternoon.
Two ambulances and a paramedic officer, as well as officers from West Mercia Police, were sent to the scene.
More details to follow.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.