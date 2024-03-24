Three swimming pools in Shropshire to get nearly £390,000 to help cut running costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Government's Swimming Pool Support Fund has awarded £208,023 for the Teme Leisure Centre in Ludlow, £138,400 for the Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre and £41,800 for the Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre.

The news comes as a public consultation about building two new swimming pools, and enhancing fitness and leisure opportunities at Shrewsbury Sports Village, has been launched by Shropshire Council.

Ludlow is set to get new solar panels and a variable speed pump, which allows water flow in the pool to be delivered at a significantly lower cost than when using a single speed pump.

Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre has been awarded money for new insulation and solar panels.

And Newport's cash will fund new pool covers and the replacement of fluorescent lighting with LED lighting. This will help the leisure centre relieve financial pressure by cutting running costs.

MP for the Wrekin Mark Pritchard has welcomed the news, especially the £41,800 investment at Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre in his constituency.

Newport's swimming pool. Photo: Google

Mr Pritchard said: "Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre is an excellent and popular facility, allowing people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of exercise.

“I am delighted that it will benefit from more than £40,000 of government funding to improve the pool's energy efficiency and keep running costs down.

"This grant is the latest in a series of government investments in local sports facilities, and follows almost half a million pounds of investment in Allscott Heath Sports Club last year."

The funding is part of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has so far invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year.

Under its new sports strategy, the Government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people.

Alongside the Swimming Pool Support Fund, the Government is investing over £300 million in grassroots sports facilities including football pitches and tennis courts.

As part of this funding, Allscott Heath Sports Club was awarded £475,000 in 2023 for a new pavilion and grass pitch upgrades, plus another £1,200 for new goalposts.