Six weeks of overnight closures planned for A49 near Shrewsbury

National Highways workers will be carrying out resurfacing and maintenance work on the A49 at Bayston Hill.

While the work is under way, the stretch of road between the Bayston Hill roundabout and the Station Road junction near Condover will be closed overnight on weeknights for six weeks.

Work will take place between Monday, February 2, and Tuesday, March 17, with the road closed between 8pm and 6am.

National Highways will be carrying out a range of resurfacing and maintenance work on the A49 at Bayston Hill. Photo: National Highways

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "We’re improving the road surface in Shropshire. Our teams will be carrying out essential resurfacing and maintenance work on the A49 at Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury, renewing road markings, replacing road studs and signs, and carrying out drainage repairs.

"To carry out this work safely, the A49 between Bayston Hill roundabout and the Station Road junction near Condover will be closed overnight on weeknights.

"A clearly signed diversion route will be in place so you’ll still be able to get to where you need to go, but we recommend you plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys."