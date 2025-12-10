Controversial plans for more than 100 new homes in village near Shrewsbury are approved amid protest

Councillor Julian Dean, the chairman of Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee, used his casting vote to approve the scheme after his fellow members were split.

The controversial proposal put forward by Redrow has been met with opposition in Bayston Hill, with a protest again held outside the Guildhall in Shrewsbury prior to Tuesday’s meeting (December 9).

A protest was held outside the Guildhall in Shrewsbury prior to a planning committee meeting to determine a proposal to build 108 homes in Bayston Hill. The scheme was narrowly approved, with the chair using his casting vote. Picture: Rob Ruscoe

The full planning application – for land west of Lyth Hill Road – also includes open space and infrastructure, with a separate outline proposal for up to four serviced, self-built plots. Access will be off Lyth Hill Road.

The developer reduced the number of homes proposed from 114 to 108 following concerns about the density of the scheme.

In August the planning committee deferred the decision so that officers could negotiate with Redrow about what could be done to alleviate concerns.

Since that meeting, Redrow submitted several revised drawings, regarding its parking strategy, highways adoption plan, and how the affordable houses would look.

However, residents were unconvinced with many leaving objections on Shropshire Council’s planning portal. Planning officers still recommended that it be approved though, with the planning committee considering the new scheme on Tuesday.

Councillor Rob Ruscoe, chairman of Bayston Hill Parish Council, said the amount of open space proposed remained unchanged, while the proposed biodiversity net gain had been reduced.

He added that people accept there will be development in the village, but believed the proposed scheme is not in keeping with area.

Councillor Ruscoe also said it was deemed “unnecessary” for a site visit to be carried out for members who were not present at the previous meeting.

Councillor Teri Trickett, a Shropshire councillor who represents Bayston Hill, also spoke against the application. She said fundamental issues had not been addressed, including the density, character, the unvoidable pressure on services, green infrastructure, public open space, and highways.

Redrow's response

In response, Jen Towers, planning manager at Redrow, said the firm had listened and reduced the number of properties by six.

She added that Bayston Hill is a sustainable location, and 27 affordable homes (25 per cent) would be provided – more than double the required provision of 10 per cent.

The firm would also contribute £1.6 million through Section 106 agreements, said Ms Towers.

Councillor Dean (Greens, Porthill) said he was minded to support the scheme, saying that if the committee turned it down, something “significantly worse” could be submitted.

However, Councillor Carl Rowley (Reform, St Martins) said his proposal to defer the application remained on the table, adding that there needed to be a reduction in the density and more public open space. His proposal was seconded by fellow St Martins councillor Brian Evans (Reform UK).

Before it went to a vote though, the committee was reminded that there was a risk the applicant could appeal on grounds of non-determination.

In total, five members voted in favour of the decision being deferred, with five against and one abstaining. When a vote is tied, the chair has the casting vote.

Therefore, because Councillor Dean voted against the proposal, it failed.

Members were then asked to vote on whether or not to approve the scheme – a proposal put forward by Councillor Dean and seconded by Councillor Gary Groves (Lib Dems, Wem).

Again, it was a split vote, with councillors Rosemary Dartnall (Labour, Column and Sutton), Mark Owen (Lib Dems, Oswestry South), and Ed Potter (Conservative, Loton) also voting in favour.

As well as Councillor Rowley and Councillor Evans, the other councillors who voted against the scheme were Councillor Ebbs, Andy Davis (Lib Dems, St Oswald), and Rosie Radford (Lib Dems, Ellesmere Urban). Councillor Adam Fejfer (Lib Dems, Monkmoor) abstained.

However, Councillor Dean again had the casting vote, meaning the proposal was approved.