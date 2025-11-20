Neighbour from hell jailed for more than a year after waging two-year campaign of harassment against Bayston Hill residents

Susan Ayres, aged 57, and most recently of Harcourt Crescent, Shrewsbury, had lived in Glebe Road in nearby Bayston Hill for 35 years before she began her campaign of harassment against both sets of next-door neighbours.

Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday (November 19) that Ayres began waging her campaign in 2022.

The court was told that in January 2024, after a number of incidents against two sets of neighbours, Ayres was jailed for 21 weeks at Telford Magistrates Court for harassment and made subject to a restraining order, banning her from contacting either of her neighbours.

But, Mr Smith said, following her release from prison Ayres continued with a campaign of “persistent bombardment of clear harassment against her neighbours” which continued until last year when she was arrested and jailed again.

He added: “It was also a very clear disregard to the restraining order imposed by the court.”