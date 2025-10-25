Firefighters called to three-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

At 8.56am, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call reporting a road traffic collision on Lyth Hill Road, Bayston Hill.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene, alongside an operations officer.

According to SRFS, the incident involved three vehicles. Fortunately, no one was trapped, and fire crews made the vehicles safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.19am.