Car ends up on its roof in a field off the A49 but driver escapes 'uninjured'

Police say they received multiple calls on Monday evening about a car being on its roof in a field just off the A49 near Bayston Hill and they found the driver who had "no injuries."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "On Monday evening we received multiple calls about a car being on its roof in a field just off the A49 near Bayston Hill.

"Officers attended the incident and located the driver who had no injuries."

Alan Dodd, of Shrewsbury, stopped on Wednesday morning and took photos showing the 2006-built car on its roof with mud splattered on the underside.

Mr Dodd said: "It had left one tyre mark over the grass as if it had gone up on two wheels on its side and fell over."

Mr Dodd reckons the driver had misjudged a bend in the road and gone straight in to the field.

A check of the car's registration plate with the DVLA showed that the 06 registered two axle rigid body car is taxed and has an MOT until July. It's last V5C (logbook)had been issued in July last year.