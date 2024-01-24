Shrewsbury couple who 'couldn't bear to be without each other' died together in summer house by gas poisoning

Robert Terrance Lloyd and his wife Patricia, who were both terminally ill, were found dead in the outbuilding at their home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury on June 1 last year, "looking out into the garden they loved".

An inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mrs Lloyd, aged 80, had an unspecified form of dementia, and 84-year-old Mr Lloyd had lung cancer. His condition was discovered when he was X-rayed after a car crash, having shown no previous symptoms.

Mrs Lloyd, who was born in Hereford and was a retired teaching assistant, was being cared for by Bowbrook House assisted living residence in Shrewsbury, having regular trips home with her husband.

But Mr Lloyd was informed that, due to her condition, the home was no longer suitable for her needs and that she should go into a nursing home.

He joined a carer from Bowbrook House in searching for a nursing home for his wife, choosing Ottley House care home in Coton Hill. He appeared to be "organised and positive" ahead of the change.

However, on June 1 last year, the day before she was due to be moved, Mr Lloyd took her out of Bowbrook House.

He took her home and they had a FaceTime conversation with their daughter Sarah Davies, who lives in Brisbane, Australia. She joined the inquest via video link from Australia.

Ms Davies said her mother seemed "lucid, articulate and happy", and kept asking if she was okay. She was convinced her mother knew it would be their last conversation.

Mr Lloyd, who was born in Birmingham, had been expected to drop his wife back at Bowbrook House at 6pm, and when he didn't staff became concerned.

A member of staff attended with family members, and accessed their home through the rear. No-one could be found inside the house, but Mr and Mrs Lloyd were found in the summer house, with there appearing to be no sign of life and a strong smell of gas coming from the building.

Police and paramedics were called, but nothing could be done to save the couple and they were pronounced dead that night. A propane gas cannister was found in the summer house with them and the building had been sealed.

Ms Davies had recorded the earlier FaceTime conversation with her parents. She showed it to Detective Constable Sarah Smither, who agreed that her mother appeared happy,

Ms Davies said: "My mum and dad were a very loving, dedicated couple who were married for around 50 years. They were the most wonderful parents I could have asked for.

"They were both terminally ill and they both couldn't bear the thought of one not being there to support the other."

"I miss them every day," she added, "but I do take comfort knowing they are together and at peace.

"My mum and dad loved each other unconditionally and that, to me, is the most important thing."

She said that on the FaceTime call, her father was "equally happy" that he and her mother were at home together.

"During the conversation, she wanted to know that I was okay," said Ms Davies. "I feel very strongly that she knew it was going to be the last conversation she would have with me."

Asked by John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, whether she agreed the likely version of events was that her father was the one who obtained the propane gas and sealed the summer house, Ms Davies said: "I would agree that is most probable."

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of suicide for Mr Lloyd, and a narrative conclusion for Mrs Lloyd that she died "with her husband during a lucid interval".

"Please accept our condolences for the loss of your parents," he added.