Extra treats for children thanks to Shropshire Rural Housing Association donation

Shropshire Rural Housing Association is based in Bayston Hill, and provided boxes of sweets for the Scouts and Guides annual fundraising sleigh ride around the village.

In what has become a Christmas tradition, the Bayston Hill Scouts and Guides walk with Santa around the village to meet children ahead of the big day, handing out treats as they go.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said the organisation was always keen to help community events.

“Our offices are in the centre of Bayston Hill and we value our role in the local community, so we were delighted to be able to help with the Santa sleigh run,” he said.

“Over the years we have provided prizes for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee window competition and various other events which are so important for bringing people together.”

Rhea Alton, of Bayston Hill Scouts and Guides, said support from local businesses and organisations like Shropshire Rural Housing Association was very gratefully received.

“We have numerous Scout and Guide groups running in the village for dozens of children of all ages and all of our activities are run by volunteers,” she said. “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with Santa’s sleigh this year, and to those who came out to see us and donate.

“It’s a magical thing to see children’s faces light up when they see Santa in his sleigh, and the Scouts and Guides enjoyed handing out sweets as they collected donations.

“As well as spreading festive cheer around Bayston Hill, we managed to raise £500, so we are very grateful for Shropshire Rural Housing Association’s kind donation.”