"Great news!" shared as water company engineers 'deal with burst' in Bayston Hill area

Severn Trent apologised to customers in the SY3 area and at 7am on Monday morning. They said they would start working on the repair as soon as possible.

Just an hour later they announced some "great news" that it had been fixed.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We’re pleased to let you know that our teams have completed all the repair work and you should start to see your supplies returning to normal.

"We’re so sorry for the time it took to carry out these works, but we really do appreciate your patience whilst this was ongoing."

The issue had arisen at 3.49am and the company apologised to customers who may have been experiencing reduced pressure or loss of water supply in the SY3 area.