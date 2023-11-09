Motorists face long queues due to roadworks near Dobbies island in Shrewsbury

Works on the A49 near Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury are causing a large build up of traffic around the Dobbies Island for the A5.

The AA's route planner website said: "Long delays and queueing traffic on A49 both ways near the Condover turn off. Congestion to the A5 Dobbies Island, which is having a knock on effect both ways approaching the island. Northbound is back to the Little Lyth turn off. Travel time is 30 minutes."

There is currently work ongoing on the A49 which is due to finished tomorrow afternoon, according to Shropshire Council's interactive roadworks map.