Apology as temporary traffic lights cause long delays on key roads south of Shrewsbury

It is understood that the issues have been centred on temporary traffic lights on the A49 Hereford Road, at Lyth Hill Road, in Bayston Hill.

AA Traffic News was reporting delays of six minutes on the A5 westbound between B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island) and A49 Hereford Road (Dobbies Island).The average speed has been reported as 10mph.

Long delays have also been reported on the northbound A5 approaching Bayston Hill.

The Shropshire Council roadworks website shows that there is emergency roadwork in the area being carried out by BT Openreach.

The website says the multi-way signals are set to be in place until midnight on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BT Openreach apologised for the delays.

"We are sorry for the delays currently being experienced by road users in the Bayston Hill area.

"Our engineers are replacing an underground chamber cover, which had worked lose and we thought could become hazardous to motorists.

"We know the lights will cause a delay to people passing through, but we need them to keep our engineers safe. The work is already underway and we’re hoping to finish by the end of tomorrow (Wednesday).”