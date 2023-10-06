Appeal to residents after bad parking 'stops bus getting through'

Officers say the incident happened at 3.10pm on Wednesday (4) in Landsdowne Road, Bayston Hill, and it has been brought to their attention.

Officers used the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Alerts service to get the message out direct to people in the village near Shrewsbury.

PCSO Lyn Birch, of the Shrewsbury Rural East policing team, said: "It has been brought to the Safer Neighbourhood Team's attention that a bus travelling along Lansdowne road, Bayston Hill on the October 4, 2023 at 3:10pm was unable to get through due to parked vehicles."