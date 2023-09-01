Homes plan for 'vital' Shrewsbury parkland withdrawn by landowner

Residents enjoying a party for the Jubilee on the Glebelands

Residents in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, were up in arms over a proposal to build on The Glebelands - so much so that more than 230 objections were lodged and a petition launched to try and put a halt to the project.

Now Shingler Homes, working as a development partner with landowners the Lichfield Diocese, has withdrawn the plans from the Shropshire Council planning portal.

It has not yet been established why the proposals have been pulled, or whether they will be resubmitted at a later date.

A decision letter to Shingler Homes, written by the council's planning and development services manager Tabitha Lythe, read: "We acknowledge your communication advising that the application is being withdrawn. No determination will now be made in respect of this application."

Lichfield Diocese has been contacted for a comment.

The land subject of the application sits to the rear of Christ Church, and is also home to the Bayston Hill Scout and Guide Hut.

Shortly after the plan was lodged, a meeting was held at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, where many residents voiced strong opinions against the loss of The Glebelands, with one man insisting the land is "the lungs of the community". Residents say it always has and still is used by families and for football games, and last year a Platinum Jubilee party was held there.

One objection read: "The Glebelands has been used by villagers of Bayston Hill for decades. It is a valuable and much loved community open space, crossed by footpaths which have been used without interruption since 1949.

"Open, green spaces are vital for mental health and wellbeing and the loss of this area to housing would be hugely detrimental to local residents and conflicts with recent government policy. The development would also increase the strain on existing infrastructure."

The 1.4 hectares of land, although owned by the church, was used for many years as community space, through an agreement which saw it leased to Bayston Hill Parish Council.

The church served notice on that agreement and has taken on Shingler Homes with the intention of building housing on the site.