'A disgrace': More than 200 vent fury over housing plans for park near Shrewsbury

Residents enjoying a jubilee party on the Glebelands in Bayston Hill

Shingler Homes, working as a development partner with landowner Lichfield Diocese, wants to build homes on the Glebelands fields in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, but outrage was sparked after the planning application was submitted.

A lively public meeting on the issue took place in June, in which residents spoke about what the field meant to them - reminiscing on childhood football games and big community events like the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

One resident insisted the proposal would "tear the lungs" out of the community, and that residents "will not be bought off". Since the plans were lodged, more than 220 comments have been submitted to Shropshire Council's planning portal - every single one in objection.

Louise Hotchkiss said: "The local doctors, dentists, schools and nurseries are full to bursting, are we expecting additional temporary building to facilitate yet more housing? Where will the staff come from?"

Charlotte Tanswell added: "This piece of green space has played a part in my entire life, be it Girl Guide campouts, summer fetes, the Queen's Jubilee picnic and our new King's Coronation picnic amongst too many other events to mention.

"All sentimentalities aside, my main objections have deeper foundings. I do not believe the village has adequate infrastructure to support another development of this size."

Susan Roberts said: "With this proposal is there going to be enough spaces at Oakmeadow School to accommodate the extra children?

"The Glebelands has been used for a great many years for community activities, dog walking, playing fields, jubilee celebrations, Scout and Guide activities. This proposal is a disgrace and this land should not be developed."

Shrewsbury and Atcham Green Party also lodged an objection, with co-ordinator Emma Bullard saying: "It is clear that this green space has a long history of being available to the community. It is well-used and much-valued by local residents.

"It is the base for a very popular scout and guide centre which would be lost, and there is no proposal to replace it.

"As with so many new developments around Shrewsbury the housing proposal takes no account of the fact that local services - school, GPs and dentists - are already over-subscribed. Please refuse this application."