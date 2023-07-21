Shropshire nursery with extensive outdoor space named among the region's best

Hillside House Nursery in Lyth Hill has been recognised by daynurseries.co.uk, the UK's leading nursery review website, as being among the Top 20 Nursery Providers in the West Midlands 2023.
A nursery near Shrewsbury is celebrating being named among the best in the West Midlands by a leading childcare website.
