Shropshire nursery with extensive outdoor space named among the region's best

By Richard WilliamsBayston Hill

A nursery near Shrewsbury is celebrating being named among the best in the West Midlands by a leading childcare website.

Nursery manager Jo Randles and her collage Lorna with some of their nursery children
Hillside House Nursery in Lyth Hill has been recognised by daynurseries.co.uk, the UK's leading nursery review website, as being among the Top 20 Nursery Providers in the West Midlands 2023.

