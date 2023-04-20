Notification Settings

Glebelands will host community picnic and BBQ

By Sue AustinBayston HillPublished:

Villagers in Bayston Hill are planning for their Coronation celebrations.

Coronation event
Coronation event

A Coronation barbeque and picnic will be held on The Glebelands on May 8 from noon until 4pm.

The event is being organised by the Bayston Hill Villager Association and the Parish Council.

"We ran a similar event for the Queens Jubilee and we were blessed with good weather," one of those involved, Hilary Adlington said.

"The aim is the community aspect and we have free Bouncy Castle and tea and soft drinks.

There will be live music, side shows and craft stalls along with a penalty shoot out competition.

People can take along a picnic or enjoy some of the BBQ book and a drink from the bar.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

