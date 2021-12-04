Fire in the roof space of property

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Condover. photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire broke out in the property in Harley Road, Condover, at about 1.30pm on Saturday .

Crews from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Telford went to the scene and it took two hours to bring the fire in the roof space of the bungalow under control.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services said firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to extinguish the fire.

They then used the aerial ladder to check for fire spread and carry out salvage operations inside the property.

Also on the scene was the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service.