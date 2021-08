SHREWSBURY AND ATCHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL ELECTIONS 10TH JUNE 2004: Labour candidate Ted Clarke, who was elected as councillor for the Bayston Hill ward.

Councillor Ted Clarke will be at the library in Bayston Hill on Saturday between 10-12 noon for his drop in session.

He said people were welcome to pop along with any queries about the council or anything that was concerning them,

"I have been doing the monthly surgeries since 1994 and this is the first time that they have had to be cancelled - it has been very frustrating," Councillor Clarke said.