80-year-old Norman marks 20th leap year birthday

That is because Norman only gets a birthday once every four years, on February 29.

It means that while he is turning 80 today, it is only the 20th time he has been able to celebrate on his actual day of birth.

The father-of-two and grandfather-of-four has now been overtaken in age by his grandsons, aged 26 and 23, and 21-year-old granddaughter.

His youngest granddaughter, now 17, will be 'older' than him by the time he turns 21 in 2024.

"It comes too quick," he said. "I don't feel 20 years old very often these days.

"If anything you miss out on the fourth year – I usually celebrate on the 28th and on March 1 just to be sure."

Norman, who lives in Bayston Hill, worked as an agricultural fitter for F.H Burgess for many years and still does "a bit of welding" and gardening.

He is today celebrating his birthday with a family party.