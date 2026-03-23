Shrewsbury man charged with robbery and possession of a knife

West Mercia Police said that Richard Evans, 39, of Murrell Way, Shrewsbury, had been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, March 23, where he was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on April 20.

The charges relate to an incident on Thrower Road in Shrewsbury on Saturday morning - March 21.