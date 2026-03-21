Lin Glover, 70, who lives on the Lily Hay Estate in Shrewsbury, at Weir Hill, said she was one of a number of residents left frustrated at the failure to finish the roads on the development.

The development, which is a joint venture between Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, has been completed in two phases.

Lin, who bought her £360,000 home on Lily Hay in 2021, has pointed to roads on the latest phase of the development which have not yet been properly 'topped' - with tarmac added to the curbs to soften the potential impact for drivers.

Lin Glover and her dog Hattie. Lin has voiced frustration at the unfinished state of the estate's roads. Photo: Steve Leath

The 70-year-old resident said the failure to finish the roads has been exacerbated by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes putting in an application for another 400 homes as phase three of the development - before it has completed phase two.