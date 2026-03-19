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Motorist, 28, who had cocaine in his system when driving in Shrewsbury town centre gets road ban and hefty legal bill

A motorist who was caught with cocaine in their system in Shrewsbury town centre has been handed a road ban.

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By Nick Humphreys
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Charlie Sharrock, aged 28, drove a VW Polo in St Julian’s Friars on December 16 last year.