Couple who bought their Shropshire wedding venue to save it from closure plan open day

Becky and Tom Pook, from Shrewsbury, got married at Pimhill Barns in 2019. Then last year the couple stepped in to run the popular wedding venue after learning it was at risk of shutting down.

Pimhill Barns, located on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, has hosted more than 500 weddings since it was renovated in 2011. The Grade II-listed barns, dating back to 1584, are a much-loved part of the local wedding scene - offering a rustic and flexible space for bespoke ceremonies and receptions.

The wedding venue. Photo: Sarah Salotti Photography

The couple said they are hiring the venue for three-day exclusive packages and are holding an open day for interested couples.

“Pimhill is a beautiful blank-canvas barn in rural Shropshire, yours for three days to style, celebrate, and personalise exactly as you wish. A romantic, rustic space, steeped in history and ready to shape into your perfect wedding,” said the couple.

“Surrounded by open fields and landscaped gardens, Pimhill Barn feels peaceful, private, and wonderfully rural. The outdoor spaces are perfect for drinks receptions, golden-hour photographs, and relaxed moments with guests, creating a natural flow between indoor and outdoor celebrations.

“The three-day exclusive hire gives you the time and space to truly enjoy your wedding without feeling rushed. Arrive early, style the venue your way, celebrate fully, and wind down at your own pace. Complete with a beautiful lodge nestled within the gardens, you can be on site for the duration of your wedding in your perfect home from home!

“As a DIY venue, Pimhill Barn allows you to choose your own trusted suppliers, from caterers and florists to stylists and entertainers. This freedom means no fixed packages, no restrictions, and complete creative control. Whether you’re planning an intimate gathering or a larger celebration, the venue adapts effortlessly while maintaining its warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

The Pimhill Barn Open Day takes place from 11am–3pm on Sunday (March 22).

“Everyone is welcome and there’s no need to book. See our beautiful barn wedding ready and meet with some of our favourite local handpicked suppliers,” said the couple.