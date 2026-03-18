Keiron Pritchard’s dog Luna was out of control in Shrewsbury on December 8 last year. No-one was hurt.

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Pritchard, of Coton Hill House, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control without injury.