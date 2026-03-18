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Shropshire XL bully owner, 29, whose dog was 'dangerously out of control' ordered to get it registered or face pet being put down

An XL bully owner whose dog was “dangerously out of control” has been ordered to get it registered properly or face having it killed.

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By Nick Humphreys
Published

Keiron Pritchard’s dog Luna was out of control in Shrewsbury on December 8 last year. No-one was hurt.

Pritchard, of Coton Hill House, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control without injury.