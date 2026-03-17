Consultation opens on 'dangerous' parking in streets around Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Concerns from local residents have been raised over people parking on the roads surrounding the hospital - with one councillor saying the situation was becoming dangerous.

Now Shropshire Council has responded by planning a host of permanent parking restrictions for streets in the area surrounding the hospital.

Temporary restrictions have been in place on Somerby Drive since October 2025 in response to safety concerns raised by local residents.

Somerby Drive. Picture: Google Streetview

The road – which runs to the rear of the hospital – had until that time been used for parking by hospital staff and visitors, and by contractors working at the hospital.

A statement from Shropshire Council said: "Now a consultation is being carried out on plans to introduce permanent parking restrictions on Somerby Drive and adjacent roads, though with some parking allowed where possible and safe.

"Some neighbouring roads are also included as they have been used for hospital parking since the Somerby Drive restrictions were introduced.

"The roads included in the consultation are Carlton Close, Cavendish Close, Florence Close, Haresfield, The Furlongs and Somerby Drive."

The consultation is online ends on March 31.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and councillor for Copthorne, said: “The temporary restrictions on Somerby Drive have helped address the concerns of people using the road and I’m pleased that proposals for this to become permanent have been brough forward for public consultation.

“However, we also recognise that some parking has been displaced onto adjacent streets and other residential areas close to the hospital. This is something that the council may also need to address further in the future.

“I strongly encourage anyone visiting or working at the hospital to use the Park and Ride service that runs frequently from the Oxon site to the hospital and costs just £2 return, £1 for concessions, and is free for under-16s.”

Jon Tandy, Shropshire Councillor for Bicton Heath, said: “Somerby Drive was becoming dangerous with cars parking along its whole length, but since we have put the temporary traffic restrictions in the road has been better. The issue is that the roads off Somerby Drive have been used instead. I am glad we have included them with in the consultation,

“I’m pleased to see Carlton Close is part of the whole consultation as its being used by people going to the hospital and parking on the pavement, which has caused concern to my residents.”