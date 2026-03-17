Care home provider invests £500k in new Shrewsbury operations hub

Bluebird Care Shropshire, which supports people across Shropshire, has bought the new building in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

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The newly acquired site, located on the busy A49, will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment starting in April, which is expected to take around four months to complete.

The refurbishment programme will cost over £100,000 and will transform the building into modern office space designed to support the company’s expanding care operations.

The team at their current hub in Bayston Hill

Founded in 2007 by Ian Barnes, Bluebird Care Shropshire has grown from a small start-up into a leading provider of home care services across the county. The company currently operates from rented premises in Bayston Hill but has expanded significantly over the years.

Bluebird Care Shropshire currently employs a dedicated team of around 80 care professionals and operates local teams based in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, and Oswestry. The organisation provides both live-in care and regular home visits, supporting individuals to live independently in their own homes.

Speaking about the investment, founder Ian Barnes said: “I’m incredibly proud of the business we have built over the past 17 years and the positive culture we’ve created with our team. We now have 80 dedicated care staff who genuinely care about the people they support and consistently go the extra mile.

The new premises are highly visible on the A49 at Bayston Hill and represent the perfect stepping stone for the next stage of our growth. This investment will help us continue to expand our services and support even more people across Shropshire in a caring and professional way.”

The new operations hub will provide Bluebird Care Shropshire with improved facilities for its growing team and strengthen the company’s ability to meet increasing demand for high-quality home care services across the region.