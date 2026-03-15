Double yellow lines planned to 'deter commuter parking' near Shrewsbury hospital
A series of parking restrictions are being planned to stop commuters parking near Shrewsbury hospital and improve road safety.
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By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Council have revealed plans to introduce a handful of parking restrictions in roads close to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and The Redwoods Centre.
If approved, double yellow lines would be applied to sections of Carlton Close, Cavendish Close, Florence Close, Haresfield, The Furlongs, Somerby Drive in Bicton Heath.