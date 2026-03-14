Police officers and firefighters were on the scene after the collision at Meole Brace roundabout last night (March 13).

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Crews were sent at around 10.06pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters made the vehicles electrically safe.

“Road traffic collision involving two vehicles with minor damage,” they said.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.