More than £2.6 million paid to Shrewsbury gyratory contractor - report

The road network at Castle Foregate around the town’s railway station has undergone major changes following a multi-million pound project funded by the Government.

However, the changes have led to congestion problems and sparked controversy after a video taken in November showed fire crews, with blue lights flashing, waiting more than two minutes to get through.

A controversial bus stop was also placed on the right-hand lane of the main route through the town, while the left-hand lane was turned into a cycle lane – along with one of the world’s smallest zebra crossings.

A petition set up by Martin Monahan, owner of the newby Buttermarket live music venue in Howard Street, calling for the bus stop to be removed, has been signed by nearly 7,000 people. The Tap and Can bar, situated near the railway station, launched a beer called Panic at the Bus Stop to poke fun at the problems caused.

The new road network around Shrewsbury Railway Station has caused a lot of controversy. Picture: LDRS

Shropshire Council has said “lessons will be learned” following the backlash over the scheme and has now received an interim stage three road safety audit report for the project.

It takes into account the construction changes and operational risks, with officers currently reviewing the details.

A formal “designers’ response” will be required for the audit, including comments from the council, regarding any observations or recommendations made within the report.

This will then be shared with the council’s task and finish group that has been set up to consider the project, and with the economy and environment scrutiny committee – with an update being issued to cabinet at a future meeting.

Shropshire Council has confirmed £2,679,627.23 has so far been paid to McPhillips, the firm awarded the gyratory contract.

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, said it was responsible for the phasing of the works and, given the nature and locations of works that were undertaken, flexibility was required to allow them to be grouped or adjusted as construction progressed.

“This provided better value for money for the council and utilisation of the resources available,” said Councillor Wilson.

Council leader Heather Kidd added there is no completion date for the work “because it wasn’t our contract".

“We don’t want to spend more money unless we get it right this time,” she said.