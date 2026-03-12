Councillors object to plans for 570 homes off busy Shrewsbury roundabout backed by 'optimistic claims'

Manor Oak Homes has submitted an outline application for the scheme, which also includes a 'local centre'.

The developer said there would be a mix of one-to-four-bedroom homes, with 33 per cent of them affordable. There would also be 14 hectares of open space, with upgrades to the public rights of way.

Access would be via a new roundabout on the A53, with a new footbridge across the A49 being created.

Off-site pedestrian upgrades would include signalised crossing points on the A49 and A53 at Battlefield roundabout, with a new extended bus service providing regular daily services to Shrewsbury town centre.

Existing habitats and trees would either be retained or enhanced, said the developer, while flood attenuation would ensure current run-off rates are maintained.

Manor Oak Homes has laid out the improvements it will make if plans are granted for 570 homes off Battlefield roundabout. Picture: rg+p

Shrewsbury Town Council’s planning committee discussed the application (reference number 26/00188/OUT) on Tuesday evening (March 10).

Beforehand, members received a presentation about the proposed development. They were told the developers are proposing “to bring together both modern aspects, whilst also bringing elements of Shrewsbury’s past”.

It was explained to them that the site has been put forward for development as part of Shropshire’s local plan since around 2017/18, and "extensive conversations" have taken place.

Manor Oak Homes's plans also include a new footbridge over the A49. Picture: rg+p

A flood risk assessment showed that the proposed site does not include any development areas subject to significant flooding risk. Attenuation ponds and swales would be included for run-off water.

However, councillors were unconvinced by the scheme when they considered it.

“They’ve got a lot of SuDS [sustainable drainage systems] in the development, but at the same time, there’s open space all the way around the edge,” said Councillor Jon Tandy.

“How is that going to be managed? They say they’re going to have a management company within it, but next time I would like to see a plan to sort that out. I would also like to know a plan about the open space within the development.

The proposed layout of a scheme that aims to provide 570 homes, as well as a new primary school and local centre. Picture: rg+p

“They also say there’s going to a bus service. But there’s been many developments that have happened where they put a bus service on for the first three months, and all of a sudden it disappears.

“They say there’s going to be three bus stops within the development, but I would like to how long long that will be for.”

Councillor Harry-Hancock Davies, who represents Battlefield, has also lodged an objection on Shropshire Council’s planning portal – along with 32 other people.

“In my view, the transport assessment does not provide a clear, reliable, or realistic picture of how this development would affect local roads, traffic, or safety,” said Councillor Hancock-Davies.

“The assessment relies on assumptions and data that do not reflect local conditions, uses comparison sites that are not comparable to Battlefield, and makes optimistic claims about traffic behaviour and mitigation that are not supported by evidence.”