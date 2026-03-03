Creative studio moves to new home in Shrewsbury

Ice Eye Media has relocated to a 337 sq ft, first-floor suite at Grade II-listed Winchester House, in St Mary's Street.

The move represents an expansion for the company which specialises in videography, photography, design and audio, working with a wide range of clients.

Director Tom O'Keefe said: "We previously had a place on Wyle Cop for nearly four years which was really nice but I just wanted somewhere that was more modern and appealing for when clients visit.

"The new premises is well set up for what I want to do and it's going well so far.