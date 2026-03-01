Shropshire Star
Heritage guardians say 'no objection' to plans for 570 homes near site of Battle of Shrewsbury

National heritage guardians Historic England say they have no objections to plans for a huge housing development near to the site of the Battle of Shrewsbury.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

The comments come in response to an application from Manor Oak homes for a piece of land at Battlefield in Shrewsbury - to the east of Battlefield Roundabout, bordered by the A49, and A53.

The proposal is to build 570 new homes, a new primary school, commercial retail, and community facilities.

The site is located near to the historic and sensitive location of the Battle of Shrewsbury.

An artist's impression of the development from the North East. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal
