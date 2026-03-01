Heritage guardians say 'no objection' to plans for 570 homes near site of Battle of Shrewsbury
National heritage guardians Historic England say they have no objections to plans for a huge housing development near to the site of the Battle of Shrewsbury.
The comments come in response to an application from Manor Oak homes for a piece of land at Battlefield in Shrewsbury - to the east of Battlefield Roundabout, bordered by the A49, and A53.
The proposal is to build 570 new homes, a new primary school, commercial retail, and community facilities.
The site is located near to the historic and sensitive location of the Battle of Shrewsbury.