Love letters and interesting discoveries: Much-loved grandmother who died in Shrewsbury house fire uncovered secrets of historic building

A much-loved grandmother who died in a tragic house fire at her Shrewsbury town centre home was laid to rest this week.

By Nick Humphreys
Rose Roberts, aged 81, died on January 27 at Perches House, off Castle Street - the home she had gone to great lengths to renovate and restore.

Back in the 1980s, Rose shared her story with the Shrewsbury Chronicle, telling of the hard graft that was involved in the restoration, and of the fascinating discoveries she made, including love messages that were hundreds of years old.

Rose Roberts, who died in a fire at her home Perches House in Shrewsbury town centre, spoke to the Shrewsbury Chronicle about her house renovation in the 1980s
An old picture of Perches House, Shrewsbury
A fundraiser has been launched to try and raise money to rebuild the home she loved so much.

To view it and donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built

Rose Roberts.
A fire tore through the 14th century property in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27
Aerial pictures at the scene of the fatal fire off Windsor Place, Shrewsbury

Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed house for about 45 years.

Records suggest it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon-dated.

At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.