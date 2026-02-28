Rose Roberts, aged 81, died on January 27 at Perches House, off Castle Street - the home she had gone to great lengths to renovate and restore.

Back in the 1980s, Rose shared her story with the Shrewsbury Chronicle, telling of the hard graft that was involved in the restoration, and of the fascinating discoveries she made, including love messages that were hundreds of years old.

A fundraiser has been launched to try and raise money to rebuild the home she loved so much.

Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed house for about 45 years.

Records suggest it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon-dated.

At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.