Shrewsbury fire tragedy: New pictures show extent of devastating blaze which killed beloved grandmother
These fresh pictures from inside the Shrewsbury house where a beloved grandmother was killed in a fire show the devastating extent of the damage.
Rose Roberts died after the fire at Perches House, off Castle Street, on January 27 this year.
The 81-year-old lived in the picturesque town centre house for decades and went to great efforts to restore it to its former glory.
After she died, her daughter Jessica Richards launched a fundraiser to try and rebuild the house which her mother loved so much.
Now Jessica has shared a glimpse inside the building to show the extent of the damage, and an update on the campaign.
“Thank you to everyone who has continued to show your support,” she said.
“I have been inside the house now, the images are the living room and of the original oak staircase. Unfortunately since this picture more of the ceiling has collapsed in the living room. I hear the crashes often living opposite mum's house.
“The design for the structure to go over and above and protect the building from the weather is out of design and with conservation for them to approve. Jarvis [Scaffolding] are ready to start work as soon as the design is approved. I really can’t wait for the building to be covered, all the rain really isn’t helping the poor house.
“I’ll continue to update you as and when I can.”
Jessica also thanked Shrewsbury market trader Libby Gliksman, who raised £1,012 for the appeal by holding a benefit concert at Shrewsbury Market Hall, where she sang the hits of Amy Winehouse, Adele and more.
“A fundraiser by Libby who runs a cook shop from our local market has raised over £1,000 which we will be transferring to the fund soon,” Jessica said.
“There has been such great support from the Shrewsbury community and beyond!
“Once again thank you all so much for your support.”
Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed Perches House for about 45 years, and went to great lengths to restore it to its former glory.
The house is steeped in history, with records suggesting it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon dated.
At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.
Prominent Shrewsbury judge Sir Timothy Turner also lived there in the 1600s.
More recently, it was used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.
Rose's funeral takes place today (February 24) at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury at 1pm.
Anyone who was a friend of Rose is welcome. Flowers are welcome and there is no dress code.