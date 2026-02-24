Rose Roberts died after the fire at Perches House, off Castle Street, on January 27 this year.

The 81-year-old lived in the picturesque town centre house for decades and went to great efforts to restore it to its former glory.

Fresh pictures show the extent of the damage after the fire at Perches House, Shrewsbury, which killed Rose Roberts

After she died, her daughter Jessica Richards launched a fundraiser to try and rebuild the house which her mother loved so much.

To view the fundraiser and donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built

Now Jessica has shared a glimpse inside the building to show the extent of the damage, and an update on the campaign.

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to show your support,” she said.

Inside Perches House

“I have been inside the house now, the images are the living room and of the original oak staircase. Unfortunately since this picture more of the ceiling has collapsed in the living room. I hear the crashes often living opposite mum's house.

“The design for the structure to go over and above and protect the building from the weather is out of design and with conservation for them to approve. Jarvis [Scaffolding] are ready to start work as soon as the design is approved. I really can’t wait for the building to be covered, all the rain really isn’t helping the poor house.

“I’ll continue to update you as and when I can.”

Rose Roberts

Aerial pictures at the scene of the fatal fire off Windsor Place, Shrewsbury. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Jessica also thanked Shrewsbury market trader Libby Gliksman, who raised £1,012 for the appeal by holding a benefit concert at Shrewsbury Market Hall, where she sang the hits of Amy Winehouse, Adele and more.

“A fundraiser by Libby who runs a cook shop from our local market has raised over £1,000 which we will be transferring to the fund soon,” Jessica said.

Market trader Libby Gliksman sings in aid of the Shrewsbury house fire appeal at Shrewsbury Market Hall

“There has been such great support from the Shrewsbury community and beyond!

“Once again thank you all so much for your support.”

Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed Perches House for about 45 years, and went to great lengths to restore it to its former glory.

The house is steeped in history, with records suggesting it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon dated.

At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.

Prominent Shrewsbury judge Sir Timothy Turner also lived there in the 1600s.

More recently, it was used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.

Rose's funeral takes place today (February 24) at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury at 1pm.

Anyone who was a friend of Rose is welcome. Flowers are welcome and there is no dress code.