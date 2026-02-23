Libby Gliksman, who runs the Market Cookshop in Shrewsbury Market Hall, swapped her stall for the stage in aid of the crowdfunder raising money to rebuild the home of house fire victim Rose Roberts.

Rose, who spent decades lovingly restoring Perches House, off Castle Street in the town centre, died aged 81 after a devastating fire tore through the building on January 27 this year.

Thousands of pounds have been donated to a fundraising campaign that was launched following a catastrophic fire that claimed the life of Rose Roberts and gutted one of Shrewsbury’s historic buildings

Her death left Rose’s family heartbroken, with her daughter Jessica Richards describing her as “an amazing woman”.

“She was my everything,” Jessica said.

Since Rose died, a fundraising campaign has been launched to rebuild the house which she loved.

To view the fundraiser and donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built

Donations have generously rolled in, and with Libby’s concert raising £1,012 the total has now topped £30,000.

Market trader Libby Gliksman sings in aid of the Shrewsbury house fire appeal. Picture: Shrewsbury Market Hall

“I’m absolutely chuffed with how much we’ve raised,” Libby said.

“There were so many people there and they were so supportive. Shrewsbury really came together. There was a lot of love in the building.”

Libby Gliksman raised more than £1,000 with her benefit gig for the Shrewsbury house fire appeal. Photo: Steve Leath

She performed the hits of Amy Winehouse, Adele, Ray Charles and more.

Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed Perches House for about 45 years, and went to great lengths to restore it to its former glory.

Scaffolding up at Perches House during a rebuilding phase in the early 1980s. Rose Roberts earned a Civic Award for her work in restoring it

The house is steeped in history, with records suggesting it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon-dated.

At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.

Perches House was used as Scrooge's office in the 1984 film, A Christmas Carol

Prominent Shrewsbury judge Sir Timothy Turner also lived there in the 1600s.

More recently, it was used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.

Rose's funeral takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, February 24) at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury at 1pm.

Anyone who was a friend of Rose is welcome. Flowers are welcome and there is no dress code.