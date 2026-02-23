Singing market trader raises more than £1,000 for house fire appeal after death of beloved Shrewsbury grandmother
A singing market trader has raised more than £1,000 at a benefit gig for the Shrewsbury house fire appeal after the death of a beloved grandmother.
Libby Gliksman, who runs the Market Cookshop in Shrewsbury Market Hall, swapped her stall for the stage in aid of the crowdfunder raising money to rebuild the home of house fire victim Rose Roberts.
Rose, who spent decades lovingly restoring Perches House, off Castle Street in the town centre, died aged 81 after a devastating fire tore through the building on January 27 this year.
Her death left Rose’s family heartbroken, with her daughter Jessica Richards describing her as “an amazing woman”.
“She was my everything,” Jessica said.
Since Rose died, a fundraising campaign has been launched to rebuild the house which she loved.
To view the fundraiser and donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built
Donations have generously rolled in, and with Libby’s concert raising £1,012 the total has now topped £30,000.
“I’m absolutely chuffed with how much we’ve raised,” Libby said.
“There were so many people there and they were so supportive. Shrewsbury really came together. There was a lot of love in the building.”
She performed the hits of Amy Winehouse, Adele, Ray Charles and more.
Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed Perches House for about 45 years, and went to great lengths to restore it to its former glory.
The house is steeped in history, with records suggesting it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon-dated.
At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.
Prominent Shrewsbury judge Sir Timothy Turner also lived there in the 1600s.
More recently, it was used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.
Rose's funeral takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, February 24) at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury at 1pm.
Anyone who was a friend of Rose is welcome. Flowers are welcome and there is no dress code.